US Marshals recovered 35 children as part of a joint law enforcement operation.

The children were located and recovered in Cleveland, Euclid, Akron, Mansfield, Columbus, Miami, Florida and other cities throughout Ohio.

35 missing and endangered children, between the ages of 13 and 18, were recovered during Operation Safety Net in the Cleveland, OH. area. More than 20% were tied to human trafficking cases and those cases were referred to the Human Trafficking Task Force in Cuyahoga County. — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) September 21, 2020

The US Marshals press release is here.

WGN TV reported:

Authorities in Ohio have recovered 35 missing Northeast Ohio children as part of a joint law enforcement operation. The missing and endangered children were between the ages of 13 and 18, and just over 20% of them were tied to human trafficking, according to U.S. Marshals. In a press release, officials said only five cases that were referred to the Marshals Task Force remain open. The United States Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio has created a permanent Missing Child Unit based on the results of Operation Safety Net, an effort that included local and federal law enforcement, the press release states. The missing children were recovered in Cleveland, Euclid, Akron, Mansfield, Columbus, and Miami, Florida.

