https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vernon-jones-speaks-out/
About The Author
Related Posts
Uh-oh, Madame Speaker…
September 1, 2020
Black patriot issues epic warning to Antifa… We tried to warn you, militias are coming!
September 1, 2020
NBA player refuses to kneel…
August 1, 2020
Wealthy already moving money to prepare for Biden Socialism…
September 17, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy