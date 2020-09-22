https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/video-blm-communists-point-guns-drivers-previous-breonna-taylor-street-protest/
The Democrat activists were back out shutting down highway traffic recently.
Drone footage captured the communists pointing guns at drivers at previous Breonna Taylor ‘protest’.
Hat Tip Ed
drone footage of communists pointing guns at drivers at previous Breonna Taylor ‘protest’ pic.twitter.com/6apZ0NYDlm
— #WhiteoutWednesday (@CommiesLmao) September 22, 2020
Interim police chief LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that calls protestors thugs.
LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to around 1,000 officers at 2am that calls protestors thugs, complains about the government enforcing civil rights violations, and claims this is “versus evil” pic.twitter.com/SjAWUoU5nB
— #WhiteoutWednesday (@CommiesLmao) September 22, 2020