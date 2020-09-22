https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-rally-couple-gun/2020/09/22/id/988286

A Virginia couple has been arrested for carrying a pistol, 200 rounds of ammunition, a pitchfork, shovels and a backpack not far from where President Donald Trump was holding a political rally in Ohio.

John C. Davison, 38, and Vicki M. Davison, 33, of Virginia Beach were taken into custody Monday after being spotted walking along the railroad tracks behind the Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township by an airport employee.

They both were charged with making terrorist threats, carrying a concealed weapon, inducing panic and criminal trespassing.

The arrests involved the Secret Service and FBI since Trump was holding a rally at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport about 20 miles away. The executive airport is a “relief airport” for the express airport, the New York Post reported.

Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer told the Sentinel-Tribune that the Davisons also were found with an extender magazine to the Glock pistol and four tourniquets when they were arrested.

“They were not resisting, but not cooperating,” he told the Sentinel-Tribune.

Their arrest also triggered a two-and-one-half-hour lockdown of the Lake Local Schools building, Hummer added.

Hummer also said that John Davison was cited by Walbridge police on Sunday night for criminal trespass at their street department.

