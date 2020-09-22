https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wapo-evil-us-ambassador-hoekstra-embassy-party-conservative-thierry-baudet-left-loses/

So here is a new smear tactic by the repugnant left.

The demonic media reports on dangerous European “right-wing populists” rubbing shoulders with Trump officials in Europe. This is their attempt to frame an opinion in your mind of people you’ve most likely never heard of.

They tried to smear Ambassador Ric Grenell this way.

They succeeded in smearing Steve King after meeting with gay and Jewish conservatives in Austria.

And now the WaPo hacks are attacking Trump Ambassador Pete Hoekstra for meeting with members of the Dutch Forum for Democracy (FvD) party at the US Embassy in The Hague.

It’s not until you read down in their garbage hit piece that they admit the FvD is an anti-EU party that called for limits on immigration!

That’s it!

The Washington Post has to hide this so you believe their garbage report.

And FvD party leader Thierry Baudet is hugely popular in the country.

Populist lawmaker Thierry Baudet

The left MUST LIE to get you to hate the populist opposition.

What a garbage website.

The Washington Post:

Dutch officials demanded answers from Pete Hoekstra, the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands, on Tuesday in light of reports that the Trump appointee had held a private event for a rising right-wing political party and its donors at the U.S. Embassy in The Hague earlier this month. On Monday, Dutch magazine De Groene Amsterdammer published a detailed description of the Sept. 10 gathering, attended by a large group of Forum for Democracy (FvD) members and supporters in the business community, bringing it to widespread attention. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. U.S. officials told the Dutch media that the proceeding was nothing out of the ordinary, but lawmakers argued it blurred the line between a typical embassy event and a fundraising gathering for the FvD — a potential breach of international law, which prohibits interference in domestic politics. Party attendees told De Groene that entrepreneurs constituted around 40 percent of the crowd, some of whom had already donated to the FvD, and that the invitations included contact details for Joyce Vastenhouw, who is listed as “Head of Fundraising” for the party on LinkedIn… …The FvD’s controversial positions — as well as Hoekstra’s fraught relationship with some in the Netherlands — probably furthered the backlash. The party opposes the European Union and has called for limits on immigration. Its leader, Thierry Baudet, is one of few vocal supporters of President Trump in the Dutch parliament.

