https://pjmedia.com/election/stephen-kruiser/2020/09/22/war-for-the-white-house-11-war-for-the-supreme-court-edition-n955713

Welcome to another episode of Townhall Media’s “War for the White House” podcast, which we will be doing twice a week until the election. The podcast features a rotating cast from all of the Townhall Media Mothership sites (PJ Media, Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Bearing Arms, and Twitchy).

This episode is hosted by HotAir’s Jazz Shaw, who is joined by Townhall staff writer Ellie Bufkin and our very own Matt Margolis.

On the menu: SCOTUS, of course! As Jazz mentions at the top, it’s nice to have something other than the plague to talk about.

Enjoy!

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can expose and fight the Left’s radical plans for the Supreme Court? They will stop at nothing, so your support for conservative journalism is more important than ever. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code SCOTUS to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

