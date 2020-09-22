https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trump-holds-maga-rally-in-pennsylvania-rsbn-pre-show-right-now/
https://americanpastorsnetwork.net/2017/08/07/pennsylvania-is-near-the-top-of-the-list-for-sanctuary-cities-counties/
August 7, 2017.
“Pennsylvania is Near the Top of the List for Sanctuary Cities & Counties
The state of Pennsylvania has one of the highest number of sanctuary cities and counties in the country—fourth on the list, in fact—behind only Oregon, California and Washington, according to a list from the Center for Immigration Studies.”
Pennsylvania
Allegheny County
Bradford County
Bucks County
Butler County
Chester County
Clarion County
Dauphin County
Delaware County
Franklin County
Lehigh County
Lycoming County
Montgomery County
Montour County
Northampton County
Philadelphia
Pike County
Westmoreland County