https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-president-trump-invites-teens-on-stage-who-were-suspended-for-supporting-first-responders/

President Trump spontaneously invited a pair of high school students on to the stage in Ohio Monday after the duo were disciplined by their high school for flying ‘Thin Red Line’ and ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags during a 9/11 football game.

“Where are they? Come up here fellas, come on up here… The Secret Service is going to be thrilled about this,” said the President. “These young kids can hop over the fence like it’s nothing.”

“I want to congratulate you. They’ve become famous. They’re going to go to Hollywood and become actors,” he added.

These High School Students were suspended for supporting law enforcement and first responders at their football game. President Trump just brought them on stage 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JC9jR5qfOq — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 22, 2020

Original Story: September 15th, 2020

A pair of high schoolers in Ohio were suspended last week after carrying Thin Red Line and Thin Blue Line flags to honor First Responders during their team’s 9/11 football match.

“The boys are now suspended from their team after not heeding a warning to leave the Thin Blue Line and Thin Red Line flags that represent fallen firefighters and police officers off the field,” reports the local news channel.

“Were you trying to make some kind of a political statement here?” Local 12 asked Brady Williams, a senior football player.

“No,” fired back. “Not at all. I was just doing it to honor the people that lost their lives 19 years ago.“

“I don’t care what my consequences are. So long as my message gets across, I’ll be happy.” High school football players were suspended after honoring first responders on 9/11. https://t.co/8bOhNfXfCW — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 15, 2020

“Listen,” Williams added. “I don’t care what my consequences are. Ss long as my message gets across, I’ll be happy.”

“I was all for it,” said another student. “Because my dad is a firefighter, and if it had been him killed on 9/11, I would have wanted someone to do it for him.”

Read the full report here.

