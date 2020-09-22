https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-tucker-carlson-airs-never-before-seen-footage-from-kyle-rittenhouse-shooting-in-kenosha

Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired supposedly never-before-seen footage on Tuesday night from the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month that involve 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

“The footage shows Rittenhouse running with a fire extinguisher. Rosenbaum appears and appears to chase after Rittenhouse when a single gunshot is fired,” Fox News reported. “A surrounded Rittenhouse squeezed four shots in Rosenbaum’s direction. Seconds later, three additional shots were reportedly fired by an unknown shooter. One bullet grazed Rosenbaum’s head while another penetrated his right groin, his left thigh, and his back.”

WATCH:

Tucker Carlson airs never-before-seen footage from the deadly Kenosha shooting as lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse say he acted in self-defense. pic.twitter.com/XENuP9g1ih — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 23, 2020

