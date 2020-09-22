https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-woman-driver-taunts-flips-off-trump-supporters-then-she-plows-into-the-car-in-front-of-her

For all of you Trump supporters who could use a laugh, this one’s for you.

A woman who was temporarily stopped in heavy traffic decided to taunt Trump supporters at a street corner rally through her open window, as she flipped them the bird with both hands while she screamed at them.

Unsatisfied with her powerful gestures, she decided to take it one step further, leaning out the window from the waist up to flip them off with her arms and hands.

She forgot she had taken her foot off the brake.

As a result, what started out as a defiant gesture in the direction of Trump supporters wound up with her ramming the car in front of her, which hadn’t yet moved forward, as the Trump supporters saluted her valiant effort with cheers. As she sat in the car, she made another gesture, seemingly blaming the car in front of her for the accident.

In a matter of seconds, police sirens could be heard, followed by two policemen showing up.

Biden supporter gets triggered over TRUMP street corner rally and causes a fender bender in front of the POLICE 😂😂😂

A plethora of Trump supporters have been assaulted or taunted over the last four years; here are a few notable examples:

Last month, Trump supporter Aaron Jay Danielson was fatally shot in Portland, allegedly “hunted” by an apparent left-wing Antifa member after the two were spotted wearing Patriot Prayer hats, according to an eye-witness. “We’ve got a couple of ’em right here, pull it out, pull it out!” the alleged witness recounted them saying, during an interview posted to YouTube by The Common Sense Conservative.

In February, a 34-year-old man was arrested in New Hampshire after he attacked a 15-year-old Trump supporter who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. Fox News reported that Windham Police Department arrested Patrick Bradley. “Police said the incident happened Tuesday as Bradley exited the voting location inside the high school and was walking by a Trump campaign tent occupied by several supporters,” Fox News reported. “As he passed by the tent, police said, Bradley slapped a 15-year old juvenile across the face and then assaulted two other adults who attempted to intercede.”

In October 2019, in video captured by Alpha News MN, a young woman walking hand-in-hand with a young man in a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hoodie was sucker-punched by a female anti-Trump protester.

“After the [Donald Trump] rally in Minneapolis, his supporters were attacked by left-wing extremists. An unprovoked assault on a woman was caught on camera by [Alpha News MN],” reported journalist Andy Ngo. “Mayor [Jacob Frey] defends charging Trump campaign $530k for public safety.”

Only days before the hoodie incident, an anti-Trump protester spat on a Trump supporter on Thursday afternoon outside of President Donald Trump’s rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Dave Carlson, a salesman in Minnesota, was sharing why he donates to President Trump’s campaign when a protestor openly spat in his face and kept walking by,” Vice News’ Elizabeth Landers reported.

