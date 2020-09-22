https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/comes-bidens-mouth-now-crapshoot/

Joe Biden isn’t running for president, but his teleprompter is, contends a writer for the Federalist.

“Biden has regressed to the point of reading cues out loud, giving hand signals — that we can see — to scroll up the text, and botching words as they appear on the screen,” wrote Samantha Strayer.

“Something clearly is wrong with Biden’s mental acuity, and the magical powers of a teleprompter can only do so much.”

She posted two video clips showing recent incidents.

TRENDING: Trump identifies Judges Amy Coney Barrett, Barbara Lagoa as possible SCOTUS front-runners: Report

What is happening here in this interview w/ @JoeBiden? After he says he’ll freeze deportations once becoming president, he tells someone off camera, “I lost that line.” Telemundo’s @jdbalart then tells him “We can talk you and I on that.” José, was he reading his responses? pic.twitter.com/Yoausx0zTr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 21, 2020

One shows Biden in an interview plainly saying to someone off-camera, “I lost that line.”

Strayer said the teleprompter made Barack Obama “appear oh-so-presidential and caused his swooning supporters’ chests to swell with pride.” But with Biden, no matter “what the teleprompter says or what its handler does, Biden is bound to gaffe it up.”

“It’s … a crapshoot what’s going to come out of Biden’s mouth on or off the prompter,” she wrote.

“The teleprompter has become a crutch for the befuddled Biden. It of course says something very serious about the state of his mental affairs that he’s better on prompter than off.”

President Trump’s campaign has noted the stumbles, turning a number of incidents and into an ad:

[embedded content]

A Biden spokesman, in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, dodged a question about whether the candidate was using a teleprompter even for softball interviews with various media.

“As we veer wildly toward Nov. 3,” Strayer wrote, “Biden sounds increasingly tired – that is, when we see him at all. ‘Calling a lid’ (taking a break from campaigning) first thing Saturday morning – less than two months before Election Day and less than 24 hours after Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg passed away – skywrites to the world a total lack of interest and vigor to campaign, let alone govern.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

