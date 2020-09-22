https://noqreport.com/2020/09/22/when-is-the-mask-madness-going-to-end/

Note something on the opinion screed that once was the Associated Press. In the middle of dragging out the plaudits of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and making her irreplaceable, along with other leftist hobby horses, the pandemic panic has gone by the wayside. Oh sure, they still push the ever-popular ‘grim milestone’ stories while ignoring the fact that Beijing Biden thinks that 61% of Americans will be dead when he’s done misreading his teleprompter.

Other sites still try to maintain the panic, but now they are down to talking about how tiring it all is. The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center (CRC) is showing that places that have achieved herd immunity aren’t seeing an increase in cases while those that insist on maintaining the COVID tyranny are on the increase.

Even the media has to admit to Sweden’s success in avoiding a surge in virus cases but they can’t bring themselves to change course in giving up control – especially on the subject of face placebos.

CDC chief says masks better at stopping coronavirus than a vaccine – seriously?

It doesn’t help that the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield made the bizarre claim that face masks may ultimately be better than a much-hoped-for vaccine:

A recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine suggested that “since masks can filter out some virus-containing droplets” but not all viral particles, a mask could act as a kind of exposure therapy, prepping the body to fight the coronavirus without actually sickening the subject.

So now they are moving the goalposts once again, even though states that avoided draconian mask mandates are approaching herd immunity.

John Ziegler made a very good point in Mediaite in an article entitled: The Conservative Argument Against Mask Mandates is Stronger than the Media Pretends on the substantive reasons for our resistance to wearing masks that have little to do with wanting to deal with the hassle of wearing one:

1. In order to justify the extraordinary step of the government forcing the universal use of a mask, the burden of proving that masks are so effective, and the emergency so dire, as to validate such an extreme action is very high. Far higher, on both counts, than the data/evidence from this pandemic has so far substantiated. 2. If the government can force you to wear a mask, under penalty of law, what exactly can’t they, in this nation once founded on the concept of liberty from tyranny, make you do? 3. What is the end date for this mandate? If we are forced to wear them now when only slightly more are dying per day than at the height of flu season, why would this edict ever be lifted? 4. Joe Biden’s promise of a “federal mask mandate” if he is elected has been downplayed because it could not be technically enforced, but it would cause profound problems in large parts of the country. Imagine being in a “red” state with no mandate but having the “federal mandate” hanging over everyone’s head and giving every business, school, sporting event the moral authority to effectively make their own rules in a way which would likely cause chaos and division.

The first point being very important – it’s up to those wanting to force us to wear these placebos to prove that it’s worth the risk and the damage to liberty. So far, the burden has been falsely transferred to those who object to this intrusion on our liberty.

When is this going to end?

Time was, the left at least tried to sugar-coat its tyrannical dictates. The ongoing lock-down was at least put forward as ’15 days to slow the spread’ 6 months ago. They at least tried to sell the rest of it with appeals to the collective good.

The face placebo mandates were different, it was ‘you are going to wear them and you’re going to like it –even if we can’t tell if you’re smiling’. That was it, even worse, they didn’t even bother with talking about the metrics for determining when it would all end.

The bottom line: It’s going end because we say it’s ending

Of course, many embraced this idea because they were all on board with prolonging the panic. These are the folks walking around with the black face masks, just to make sure you notice. These are also the people who wear them outdoors even when it’s not necessary. This has become a political issue with the implication from the press that placebo pundits advocates care about science and others while resisters are anti-science and selfish.

As time goes on, more and more people will care less and less about being afraid and pretending to be virtuous. Even now, we’re seeing less than 100% masking up. There will of course be those still want to make a political statement, but for the rest of us, we’re going to gradually go about our lives, getting back to a mask-less normal, and there is nothing the mask Nazis will be able to do about it.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

