https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/22/will-journos-notice-rbgs-race-problem-at-her-funeral/

Roll Call is reporting that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s former law clerks as “honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps of the Supreme Court as her casket arrives Wednesday morning”:

But will journos point out the proverbial elephant in the room?

What elephant would that be, you might ask!

Well, you know . . . her race issue:

Justice Kavanaugh won’t have this issue when he dies:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...