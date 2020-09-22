http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6h4a6oeaRfM/

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markel has been cold calling American voters ahead of the November presidential election, claims Democrat activist and arch-feminist Gloria Steinem.

Meghan Markle has reportedly broken with British Royal tradition of not interfering in foreign elections, as the Suits actress turned princess has allegedly taken it upon herself to join get out the vote efforts in the United States.

In an interview with Access Holywood, radical feminist Gloria Steinem said that Markle had returned to the United States to vote and has been cold calling prospective voters.

“The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters,” Steinem claimed.

She described the cold calling effort as thus: “‘Hello I’m Meg’ and ‘hello I’m Gloria’ and ‘are you going to vote?” adding that it was taken at the “initiative” of the princess.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Duchess of Sussex has characterised her efforts to increase voter turnout in America as “non-partisan”.

Money Talks: Harry and Meghan Join Clintons, Obamas at Elite Speaking Agency https://t.co/kQw2kdz1p1 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 25, 2020

Contrary to the claims of impartiality, Meghan Markle has been an outspoken advocate of left-wing woke positions and groups. She has also been a critic of President Donald Trump, describing then-candidate Trump during the 2016 election as “misogynistic” and “divisive”.

More recently, the princess and Prince Harry signed a production deal with the American streaming giant Netflix, in order to “share impactful content that unlocks action”.

Earlier this month, a source close to the Duchess said that Markle is “hugely inspired” by Black Lives Matter leader and self-professed “trained Marxist” Patrisse Cullors. The source claimed that the Dutchess pitched a documentary to Netflix that would celebrate the life of the BLM founder.

In August, the Los Angeles-based Royal joined former first lady Michelle Obama’s ‘When We All Vote’ campaign to register more women voters ahead of the presidential election.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working royals earlier this year, in order to pursue activist causes and money-making ventures. In the process, the couple lost their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles as well as their public funding, yet out of courtesy retained their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Author of Harry and Meghan Bio Says U.S. Celeb Guided Prince on ‘Journey to Wokeness’ https://t.co/L73SN3BfUe — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 12, 2020

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here: @KurtZindulka

