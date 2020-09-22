https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/woman-accused-sending-ricin-white-house-demanded-trump-drop-out?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Canadian woman arrested on suspicion of sending a ricin-laced letter to the White House had a backup plan to assassinate President Trump if the poison attempt failed, according to court documents.

Pascale Veronique Ferrier has been charged with threatening to kill the president. The Justice Department says Ferrier’s efforts were attempts to get Trump out of the 2020 presidential race.

Ferrier was arrested Sunday and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She wrote that she had a “better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come,” the court documents state.

Ferrier previously mailed similar envelopes to workers at a Texan prison facility, at which she was held in 2019 following an arrest for an unlicensed firearm, according to The New York Times.

Ferrier’s letter was intercepted Friday at a Washington, D.C., mail screening facility established by the Secret Service in 1996 to prevent deadly substances from reaching the White House. Ferrier was arrested at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, N.Y., when arrested Sunday after trying to cross from Canada into the United States. She had a knife and loaded gun holstered to her waist at the time of the arrest.

