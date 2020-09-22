https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wow-4chan-sleuths-catch-china-faking-simulated-missile-tests-clips-came-transformers-hurt-locker/

The Chinese military released a movie of the Chinese regime testing a missile against a US base over the weekend.

Chinese military video appears to show simulated attack on U.S. air base on Guam.

The video posted on Saturday is still posted at the regime media outlet The Global Times.

The Japan Times reported on the Chinese military video.

TRENDING: Unhinged Quebec Woman Pascale Ferrier Identified as Suspect in Case of Ricin Letter Sent to Trump White House

“Chinese military video appears to show simulated attack on U.S. air base on Guam”



But they got caught in stealing the video!

4chan sleuths discovered the Chinese Regime pasted together clips from different Hollywood movies for their video release.

The video scenes were stolen from “The Hurt Locker,” “The Rock,” and “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.”

Here is Hollywood versus Chinese Air Force.

Read more here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

