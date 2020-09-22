https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/22/you-aint-doin-st-sen-chuck-schumer-heckled-at-outdoor-press-conference/
Sen. Chuck Schumer decided to hold his press conference on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement outside Tuesday, and it didn’t go too well for him, although C-SPAN got some quality content it doesn’t usually offer.
Someone obviously disagreed with Schumer’s contention that Democrats are fighting as hard as they can to protect Americans.
Hecklers disrupt @SenSchumer presser on RBG’s replacement, clearly annoying the N.Y. senator pic.twitter.com/XdbULAwW2w
Heckler to Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer: “You ain’t doin’ shit. Stop lying to the people.”
Chuck: “thank you”
He’s right.
Direct action.
They are really eating their own and it’s fabulous.
Purest of all possible cannibalism.
He needs to be heckled more.
The people have spoken!
He looks a tad frazzled 😎
From his expression, the guy shouting “Jesus Saves!” physically hurt him
You just got to love seeing that! 👍👍🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/goN7fZeOjm
He really showed him with that “thank you”
I’m glad they disrupted his tidy script
Schumer needs a fresh coat of 🤡 makeup, the endless tears keep washing it away 😭
Actually…I think he handled it pretty well…
I saw a little evil twinkle actually
Saying “Jesus” is painful to one of the dark one’s minions.
You see his little twitch too? Like it hurt his evil self to hear that. Lol
It’s like he was surprised that somebody would actually do this to him.
Forgot to stack the crowd?
I bet that’s the last time he does a presser outside.
There goes that sound bite.
