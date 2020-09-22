https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/22/you-aint-doin-st-sen-chuck-schumer-heckled-at-outdoor-press-conference/

Sen. Chuck Schumer decided to hold his press conference on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement outside Tuesday, and it didn’t go too well for him, although C-SPAN got some quality content it doesn’t usually offer.

Someone obviously disagreed with Schumer’s contention that Democrats are fighting as hard as they can to protect Americans.

Hecklers disrupt @SenSchumer presser on RBG’s replacement, clearly annoying the N.Y. senator pic.twitter.com/XdbULAwW2w — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2020

Heckler to Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer: “You ain’t doin’ shit. Stop lying to the people.” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MpsXQGeIAp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 22, 2020

Chuck: “thank you” — Late Boomer 🇺🇸🎖 (@LarryYeiser) September 22, 2020

He’s right. — BELINDA WOOLEY- TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@belindawooley) September 22, 2020

Direct action. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) September 22, 2020

They are really eating their own and it’s fabulous. — Carmine (@rc08610) September 22, 2020

Purest of all possible cannibalism. — Crayon-Eating War Criminal (@MarineArmed) September 22, 2020

He needs to be heckled more. — 🆂🆃🅴🅿🅷🅰🅽 (@SAScharschmidt) September 22, 2020

The people have spoken! — Margaret (@xomes) September 22, 2020

He looks a tad frazzled 😎 — YoYogi Lady Liberty (@tealadyart) September 22, 2020

From his expression, the guy shouting “Jesus Saves!” physically hurt him — Appalachian Pinniped 🛡️ (@PiousTusks) September 22, 2020

You just got to love seeing that! 👍👍🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/goN7fZeOjm — Bill Levassir ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Bill_Larpsmith) September 22, 2020

He really showed him with that “thank you” — MrPeterman (@kryptoboy68) September 22, 2020

I’m glad they disrupted his tidy script — Campana 🔔🔔🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AnaCamp33670486) September 22, 2020

Schumer needs a fresh coat of 🤡 makeup, the endless tears keep washing it away 😭 — JDub (@Cr1tLord) September 22, 2020

Actually…I think he handled it pretty well… — Coffee Shop Conservative (@coffee_pol) September 22, 2020

I saw a little evil twinkle actually — BeachSasha10 (@BeachSasha10) September 22, 2020

Saying “Jesus” is painful to one of the dark one’s minions. — Tom Riley ✝ 🇺🇸 (@terpanther) September 22, 2020

You see his little twitch too? Like it hurt his evil self to hear that. Lol — BeachSasha10 (@BeachSasha10) September 22, 2020

It’s like he was surprised that somebody would actually do this to him. — Jason Burgos (@JasonBu71199732) September 22, 2020

Forgot to stack the crowd? — Slow* (@Slowbxx) September 22, 2020

I bet that’s the last time he does a presser outside. — Patriot Jim (@rightruleson) September 22, 2020

There goes that sound bite. — ”never forgetting” BoneDaddee (@jafyfe) September 22, 2020

Related:

Can’t stop WATCHING this! Woman has TDS meltdown over MAGA corner rally and what happens next is *chef’s kiss* (watch) https://t.co/UIKqnxjqwo — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 22, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

