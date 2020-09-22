https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/aint-sht-stop-lying-people-schumer-rattled-hecklers-disrupt-presser-ginsburgs-replacement-video/

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was rattled after hecklers interrupted his presser on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement.

Senator Lindsey Graham Monday night said the senate has the votes to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

RINO Romney in a statement on Tuesday said that he supports confirming Trump’s new justice.

The Democrats are screeching and threatening violence because there is nothing they can do to stop McConnell and Trump from going full steam ahead on confirming Ginsburg’s replacement.

Schumer got heckled on Tuesday: “You ain’t doing shit! Stop lying to the American people!”

WATCH:

Hecklers disrupt @SenSchumer presser on RBG’s replacement, clearly annoying the N.Y. senator pic.twitter.com/XdbULAwW2w — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2020

It gets even better.

A reporter set Schumer straight and reminded him that Trump is able to confirm a new justice because Trump and the Republicans won elections.

“The reason why there is going to be likely a third conservative justice in the court is because President Trump won the election, that Senate Republicans won the majority,” a reporter said to Schumer.

Schumer was visibly annoyed!

WATCH:

Reporter to Schumer: Isn’t the lesson that Democrats need to win more elections — that “President Trump won the election, that Senate Republicans won the majority”? pic.twitter.com/X57L7PwQKC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2020

