Surveillance video shows a male suspect randomly attacking a woman while she was alone on a metro train in Miami, officials said.

Joshua James King, 25, allegedly punched Andrea Puerta, 29, more than 20 times during the Sept. 4. He also kicked, pushed, and slammed her headfirst into objects, and she was diagnosed with a concussion, officials told Local10.

“I remember that I closed my hands and I said, ‘STOP! STOP! He did not stop,” Puerta told the outlet. “There was a moment when he said, ‘Sorry’ and I looked at him and he punched me and after that, I don’t know what happened.”

Puerta said that after she passed out during the incident, she was able to walk out of the metro station and dialed 911.

King is facing three counts of aggravated battery charges, authorities said.

Police told Local10 that two other men were attacked by King in the metro train on the same day.

“He saw my eyes; he didn’t care about me. He’s so big; he’s 220 pounds; I’m 125. He’s two meters. He didn’t care about me,” Puerta said, adding: “I don’t know how I’m alive.”

Puerta told WSVN: “I’ve never seen him in my life. I never know him until that moment.”

Records show that King was released from jail on Sept. 10 on $1,500 bond and will appear in court on Sept. 25.

A GoFundMe account was set up for Puerta which said, “Andrea Puerta was attacked, without provocation, by a stranger in the metro mover in Miami. The man beat her over and over, breaking her ribs, blacking her eye and giving her a concussion before beating her nearly unconscious … This is to help her pay for her medical needs, legal help and therapy bills. Anything you can give would be of great help. We really appreciate your help in her time of need.”

The video can be seen below (WARNING: disturbing):

