https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/22/youre-not-good-at-this-blue-check-doc-says-impeached-presidents-shouldnt-pick-scotus-justices-trips-gloriously-over-clinton/

Nearly 63k people liked this tweet from Dr. Dena Grayson …

Who wants to tell them ALL?

Look up Bill Clinton, doc.

The justice Trump is LITERALLY replacing was picked by a president who was impeached.

Wow.

So much wow.

You’d think she’d at least GOOGLE or something before tweeting something like this.

Being a doctor and stuff?

No?

Clearly.

***

Related:

Class is in session! Guy Benson schools David French on why Republicans should fill RBG seat in fact-filled thread

Clutch those pearls! Hall Monitor extraordinaire Brian Stelter SHOCKED over Tucker Carlson’s spot-on banner about violent Left

Scott Presler’s response to woman telling ANYONE who will listen she’s leaving her Trump-supporting husband is PERFECTION

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...