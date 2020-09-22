https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/22/youre-not-good-at-this-blue-check-doc-says-impeached-presidents-shouldnt-pick-scotus-justices-trips-gloriously-over-clinton/

Nearly 63k people liked this tweet from Dr. Dena Grayson …

Who wants to tell them ALL?

An impeached president should not pick our next Supreme Court Justice. Pass it on.#RBGLegacy #SCOTUSnominee — Dr. Dena Grayson 🇺🇸 (@DrDenaGrayson) September 20, 2020

Look up Bill Clinton, doc.

Bill Clinton, who picked RBG, was impeached https://t.co/0ACYEaYR0y — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 22, 2020

The justice Trump is LITERALLY replacing was picked by a president who was impeached.

Wow.

So much wow.

Bill Clinton picked RBG. Clinton was impeached. Were you born this dim or have you been working at it all your life? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 22, 2020

You’re really driving people to vote for the President. There’s new info about shady actions by investigators on Mueller team. Perhaps you’ve not heard Andrew Weisman has even tossed Mueller under the proverbial bus as well. And, are you aware he was acquitted? So there Mate. — justheather (@justheather_and) September 22, 2020

I know you libs believe history didn’t start until 2016, but I’d like to remind you, Clinton, an impeached president, appointed RBG. This is why I won’t take you folks seriously anymore.

¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) September 22, 2020

Didn’t Clinton Pick RBG? If my history Is correct he was Actually impeached by a Congress that didn’t have to change the rules to win — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) September 22, 2020

Then Ginsburg never should have been nomintaed by impeached Bill Clinton. You aren’t very good at this. — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) September 22, 2020

You’d think she’d at least GOOGLE or something before tweeting something like this.

Being a doctor and stuff?

No?

Who nominated RBG? What does he have in common with this tweet? (Hint: he was impeached as well) Selective outrage makes you look silly…pass it on 🤦‍♂️ — David Hof (@swisstexas) September 22, 2020

Ummmm, she was nominated by an impeached President…… pic.twitter.com/nlPjgOnA7D — Independent Woman (@hoopsmom) September 22, 2020

A title of Dr. does not necessarily mean you are smart.

Pass it on. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) September 22, 2020

Clearly.

***

