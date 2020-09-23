https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-protesters-take-to-the-streets-in-louisville-in-response-to-grand-jurys-decision-in-breonna-taylor-case

The city of Louisville is bracing for a night of civil unrest as hundreds if not thousands of protesters have already taken to the streets in response to the grand jury’s decision not to issue charges for two of the three officers involved in the March raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death. The third officer was charged for his actions in firing shots into the neighboring apartments, but not for anything related to Taylor’s death.

Shortly after the decision was announced, a scene unfolded that displayed the extent to which Louisville remains on edge about the contentious case.

Twitter users in Louisville recorded the start of protests, which featured both large numbers of BLM protesters as well as heavily armed and unidentified individuals that some called a “militia.”

Louisville citizens were also shown coming out of their houses with their children to watch the early stages of the protest as the protesters marched by.

The size of the crowd has continued to grow as the afternoon has progressed, although there have not yet been any reports of violence associated with the protests.

In an effort to curtail any potential violence or destruction, the city of Louisville is currently under a 72-hour curfew, beginning Wednesday night, from 9 p.m. through 6:30 a.m.

