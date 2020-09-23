https://www.theepochtimes.com/2-louisville-police-officers-shot-amid-breonna-taylor-unrest-reports_3512337.html

Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers have been shot in downtown Louisville amid growing unrest surrounding the handling of the officer-involved shooting case of Breonna Taylor earlier this year, according to multiple reports.

The officers were shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, department spokesman Lamont Washington told local news outlets, just ahead of a 9 p.m. curfew.

The incident came shortly after a Kentucky grand jury brought no murder charges against any of the Louisville police officers involved in Taylor’s death during a warranted drug search gone wrong.

One police officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted for wanton endangerment after he blindly fired 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment after his colleague was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend. Potential violations of federal law in connection with the raid are still being investigated by the FBI.

Police stand at an intersection after an officer was shot, in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 23, 2020. (John Minchillo/AP Photo)

It remains unclear if the shooting is related to the protests following the court’s decision.

Both officers have been transported to University Hospital.

By Tuesday evening, Black Lives Matter protesters and agitators had started marching from Jefferson Square Park to Broadway. The National Guard was deployed, according to reporters in the city.

The police department told WLKY that the Guard was deployed.

The FBI Louisville SWAT team said it responded to the shooting incident and will continue to assist in the investigation.

The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020

No further information about the shooting or the officer’s condition has yet been made available. The Epoch Times has contacted the department for comment.

