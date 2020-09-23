https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/9-year-old-sent-home-school-sneezing/

A father in Arlington, Va., says his 9-year-old son was sent home from his elementary school — because he sneezed.

The fourth grade student at Bishop Elementary School was told he can’t return until he gets a negative COVID-19 test.

“I sneezed two times then the teacher told me to go to the nurse,” said Lancinet Keita, according to CBS.

"I was thinking I didn't have anything, just a couple sneezes," Lancinet said. Thierno Keita says he got a call from the school nurse Tuesday morning that caught him by surprise. "I've been so upset about it," Thierno Keita said. "I'm so upset about sending my kid home." Keita said his son was OK when he left for school and also had no symptoms when he picked him up. Now he says his son needs to take a COVID-19 test to be allowed back. … "And I checked his temperature everything was perfect. His temperature was OK. It's OK." Thierno even took his son's temperature in front of the WBZ camera to show he doesn't have a fever. Lancinet's father says they will get a test, and hopefully have the results quickly so he can get back to school.

The elementary school released a statement on the incident.

“A student at Bishop Elementary School was sent home early today after he displayed COVID-19 related symptoms. This decision was made both out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with district protocols related to COVID-19. This isolated incident is not indicative of any need for wider concern of COVID-19 exposure. Per district protocols, the student will either have to produce a negative COVID-19 test, written documentation from a health care provider stating it is an alternative illness or be symptom free for 10 days following the start of the symptoms,” the school said.

