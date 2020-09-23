https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/23/absolute-ghoul-cnns-head-of-strategic-communications-gets-nasty-over-lack-of-hunter-biden-coverage/

It’s always a special occasion when CNN’s head of strategic communications, Matt Dornic, pokes his head out of his hole. He deals with the things that Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy can’t without looking too partisan, like Donald Trump Jr. asking Jake Tapper if he’s going to cover Hunter Biden receiving $3.5 million from the wife of the mayor of Moscow — there’s your Russia story.

Huh … Joe Biden’s campaign spokesman pivoted to the coronavirus when asked to respond to the 87-page report on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, and now CNN’s strategic comms guy is pivoting to the coronavirus when asked about the report. What a coincidence.

Wow, what a professional. No wonder he’s in charge of communications for CNN.

