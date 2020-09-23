https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/23/absolute-ghoul-cnns-head-of-strategic-communications-gets-nasty-over-lack-of-hunter-biden-coverage/

It’s always a special occasion when CNN’s head of strategic communications, Matt Dornic, pokes his head out of his hole. He deals with the things that Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy can’t without looking too partisan, like Donald Trump Jr. asking Jake Tapper if he’s going to cover Hunter Biden receiving $3.5 million from the wife of the mayor of Moscow — there’s your Russia story.

Hey ⁦@jaketapper⁩ you spent a lot of time covering Russia over the past 4 years. Now Hunter Biden got $3.5 mil from the wife of the mayor of Moscow (a known Putin associate) so I look forward to your commentary. https://t.co/lKCjLhlZYl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 23, 2020

Jake might have time if he weren’t so busy covering all the dead, sick and jobless Americans resulting from this administration’s catastrophically poor planning and response to the pandemic. — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) September 23, 2020

Huh … Joe Biden’s campaign spokesman pivoted to the coronavirus when asked to respond to the 87-page report on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, and now CNN’s strategic comms guy is pivoting to the coronavirus when asked about the report. What a coincidence.

Matt Dornic (D – CNN) — Everybody Counts or Nobody Counts (@JamieDraper20) September 23, 2020

Head of Strategic Comms for Media Matters – CNN Division. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 23, 2020

Spoken like a true, unbiased newsman. 🙄 — Brett Adams (@BrettAdams12) September 23, 2020

CNN’s “head of strategic communications” reminding us that CNN should come out and endorse Biden. Because if you’re not a liberal and actually want to vote for Trump, CNN and people like Matt probably think you’re racist, stupid, and just not that smart. https://t.co/ynVaxTP6uG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2020

Your gaslight game has improved significantly, Curtis. 👏 If I didn’t know better, I‘d blame your tweet on an actual personality disorder rather than a desperate plea for attention and approval. — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) September 23, 2020

Wow, what a professional. No wonder he’s in charge of communications for CNN.

Actually, I’ve suffer from depression and attempted suicide, so nice of you to invoke mental illness as a joke to try and attack me instead of respond to the merits of CNN’s hatred for people who disagree with them. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2020

You need to apologize. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 23, 2020

There are strategic communications, and then there is this. Way to represent CNN. — Gerry (@GerryDales) September 23, 2020

Is this what a strategic comm looks like? — RobinGoodfellow (@RawbinGudfelloh) September 23, 2020

This is exactly the kind of thing I would expect from @CNN‘s “Head of Strategic Comms” — ʎʎ✨ (@goldenageorbust) September 23, 2020

Uh, dude — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) September 23, 2020

Speaking of desperate pleas for attention and approval… Also, thanks for reminding me that I need to follow Curtis. — Chloe_Fill the Seat_Chloe (@ChloeChloeChl19) September 23, 2020

Shit take from a garbage human. — Gregizona (@murgatr0id) September 23, 2020

Thankful for people like @mdornic saying the quiet part out loud. I used to rely heavily on CNN to keep up with current events. Over the past year I’ve realized the difference between watching CNN and actually being informed. Silver lining. — Liv (@livinindc8) September 23, 2020

I see CNN is living up to its reputation again. Repulsive people work where they know they are lying about their product everyday. — Beverly Anne (@TribeforFreedom) September 23, 2020

You get correctly called out for a statement that is no different than what the DNC would put out and then you do this? What a mess. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) September 23, 2020

This is how the guy in charge of communication at CNN responds to criticism — John #WheresHunter 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Parshon (@JohnParshon) September 23, 2020

Going after a personality disorder? That doesn’t line up with what @CNN claims to be about — Chase (@SteveChasenson) September 23, 2020

.@CNN, I realize you have almost zero standards, and I can see why; as your own communications spokesman is a heartless monster, but I’d hope at a time when depression and suicides are soaring, that you’d have a serious talk with this vulture you employ. — Amy (@MaybeAmes) September 23, 2020

What an absolutely appalling human being you are. — Angela (@AngelaD1_) September 23, 2020

Please delete this. It’s appalling on so many levels. — Natasha (@MaxiEmpire) September 23, 2020

When I think of CNN these are the types of people I think of. Completely vile human beings who will mock people endlessly if you disagree with them politically. — Chris Sutton (@a_zchris) September 23, 2020

Four hours later this tweet is still up. After dozens of people pointing out how disgusting it is for him to be going after Curtis. After four hours he can’t claim he didn’t know. He’s an absolute ghoul. Congrats @jaketapper you got some quality folks over at CNN. https://t.co/lGqJZUJ0f2 — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) September 23, 2020

Related:

Anyone else get the feeling that the media really don’t want to cover the most problematic details in Hunter Biden report? [screenshots] https://t.co/2QOW7fEqsA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 23, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

