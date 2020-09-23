https://www.theblaze.com/news/alyssa-milanos-family-calls-911-reports-armed-man-in-area-sparking-a-massive-police-response-the-man-was-a-kid-hunting-squirrels-with-an-airsoft-gun-now-shes-lashing-out-at-rightwing-media

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano hit out at the “rightwing media” and internet “trolls” on Tuesday after she and her family went

viral over the weekend for reportedly calling authorities to report an armed man in their neighborhood.

Judging by her storied social media presence, Milano, a vocal leftist, apparently supports defunding police departments across America.

What are the details of the incident?

Milano, in her latest Twitter update, said that her husband and neighbor called police over the weekend to report what they believed was an armed man, clad in all black, roaming the neighborhood with a gun.

The call brought in a massive police response, but authorities determined that the “man” was nothing more than a teen who was hunting squirrels with an airsoft gun.

The story went viral after the

Daily Mail reported it, and many social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of Milano supporting the “Defund the Police” movement when her family was so quick to call authorities for help.

Despite Milano’s assertion that her husband casually phoned authorities to see when they’d arrive, the Daily Mail reports that she and her husband “dialed 911 when they heard what they believed to be gunshots on their 1.39-acre property.”

The outlet added, “[Milano and her husband] allegedly told the emergency hotline the sound ‘scared their dogs’ and made them feel like a gunman was nearby. A description was given to the officers of a suspect who was ‘male, 40 years old, with long rifle.'”

A local resident told the outlet, “It turned out it was a neighborhood teen with an air gun shooting at squirrels.”

The Daily Mail also reported, “The officers then had an impromptu meeting with some of the residents in the Bell Canyon community center, confirming what they dubbed, ‘Squirrelgate.'”

A neighbor told the outlet that they weren’t happy about Milano’s conduct.

“She can tweet those things [about defunding the police] because at the end of the day she lives behind gates in a gated community,” the source said. “She knows the police will come to save her. But what about all those people who don’t have that luxury and live in unsafe neighborhoods? She obviously doesn’t care.”

The source added, “She uses her platform in hypocritical ways. Why not send your husband into the yard to find out what is actually going on before you call the police? I would guesstimate the response today from law enforcement cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.”

So what is Milano saying now?

On Tuesday, Milano took to Twitter to defend her position, slamming the “rightwing media” in the process.



Milano shared a lengthy statement on Twitter, captioning it, “Apparently, rightwing media & trolls have decided that they should target me because my neighbor called the police after seeing a person dressed in black holding a rifle behind my home where I live with my young children and husband. Here is my statement and what really happened.”

She proceeded to admit, however, that her husband did call 911 about the matter, and requested to know when law enforcement would be arriving on the scene to deal with the purported threat.

In her statement, Milano explained that their neighbor saw “a man dressed in all black, walking in the woods between our properties with a gun,” so they reported it to authorities.

“We then received a call alerting us to the potential situation and that the officers had been dispatched,” she continued. “My husband subsequently called 911 to check on when police would be arriving. While he was on the line, they arrived.”

She added, “These are exactly the type of situations that police officers are trained for and should be responding to, and we will always support police having the resources they need for appropriate police actions.

“We’d love to see equally trained non-police professionals respond to addiction and mental health crises and non-violent events so that these brave officers can do the jobs they are so good at handling, as they demonstrated this weekend,” Milano’s statement concluded.

You can read her full statement

here, and below.

