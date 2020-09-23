https://www.dailywire.com/news/anti-police-rioters-attack-police-officers-who-were-putting-out-fires-in-louisville

Anti-police rioters, identified by journalists as allegedly being Black Lives Matter and antifa extremists, attacked law enforcement officials in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday night who were putting out fires that the rioters had started.

Earlier today: Black Lives Matter activists set fire to the courthouse in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/WDkMRrULOD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

BLM-antifa rioters in Louisville attack officers putting out the fires on the Hall of Justice. Rioters throw projectiles at them. One officer is hit in the head and knocked to the ground. #BLM pic.twitter.com/x9ozmo27CD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

One person shouted at Louisville police, “All y’all get ready to fucking die!” pic.twitter.com/dTHVDeKjCT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

The protesting BLM crowd is now marching through the streets of Louisville. They have chanted, “No lives matter till black lives matter!” pic.twitter.com/f3qJPNjwxt — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Police are starting to crack down on the BLM marchers in Louisville. People started to scatter. pic.twitter.com/rXS3yqXtQp — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 24, 2020

Louisville: After BLM rioters began vandalizing and throwing objects at police Police then responded to shut the un lawful assembly down Once they did, rioters began whining and asking why They also began hurling the usual insult, “you’re f*cking nazis!” at police pic.twitter.com/ELkR53ybw1 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 24, 2020

Louisville: This is usually how arson is commit at these BLM riots One will start it, then another will encourage or challenge for more pic.twitter.com/EFATJwOCaX — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 24, 2020

Louisville: After heavy non lethal munitions deployed on BLM agitators The BLM march flees in fear pic.twitter.com/YdYbncvekH — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 24, 2020

