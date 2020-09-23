https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/joe-biden-wears-mask-for-remote-interview-lol/

Former Vice President Joe Biden wore a mask for a remote interview with a local Wisconsin ABC affiliate on Monday, for reasons that remain unclear.

The mask is meant to prevent transmission of coronavirus to other people within a close radius, but Biden and reporter Brittany Schmidt from Green Bay’s WBAY appeared not to be in the same room. Schmidt was maskless.

The interview appeared to be carried over Zoom or similar remote conferencing technology.

.@JoeBiden says he’s the candidate of Science™, but he wore a mask for a Zoom interview today pic.twitter.com/sd6weIjfeC — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 22, 2020

h/t Goneviral

