Do you get the feeling that the media aren’t all that eager to discuss some of the more troubling details in GOP Senators Grassley and Johnson’s preliminary report on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings?

Greg Price does. So he decided to take a closer look at the media’s coverage today.

And what he found will shock you (read: it will probably not shock you):

Just went through some of the news reports on Hunter Biden. The stories from WaPo, NYT, CNN, NPR, The Hill, Daily Beast, NBC News, WSJ, CBS News, and Forbes did not mention anything about the $3.5 million wire transfer to him from the widow of the former mayor of Moscow. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2020

Many of these reports also did not mention Hunter Biden’s business associations with Chinese nationals linked to the CCP and PLA. They did, however, really let us know that “Russian disinformation” made the rounds on their slack channels this morning. pic.twitter.com/XzkPYMm0xA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2020

Slight correction: NBC News did mention the wire transfer but saved it for a blurb in the last paragraph pic.twitter.com/KyTVfPU1F4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2020

Also, s/o to Bloomberg which did mention both the wire transfer from the Russian billionaire and Hunter’s business ties to Chinese nationals associated with the PLA. Thank you for doing the bare minimum https://t.co/nkG7xFEV79 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2020

Guess we have to take what we can get, huh?

My personal favorite was CNN which did not specify what Hunter’s business dealings were in Russia and China but did let you know that orange man is still bad pic.twitter.com/kWoTifjnao — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2020

Facts First!

This ignores all the new evidence that a random Russian billionaire and a PLA-connected Chinese businessman made suspicious wire transfers to Hunter’s bank accounts. https://t.co/796O02TWVO pic.twitter.com/uAWnisWT3h — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 23, 2020

It’s one thing to argue that the Senate report doesn’t have any huge bombshells or that it doesn’t prove that Hunter’s antics influenced Joe, but it’s a lie to say it doesn’t have interesting and new info. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 23, 2020

Don’t you know? It’s not a lie if you believe it. And the MSM really want to believe it. At least they want us to believe it.

I’m just shocked! — MadMimi (@MadMimi3) September 23, 2020

It’s just mind-boggling that the media’s reputation is circling the drain!

It’s almost as if on purpose. 🤦‍♂️ — Sláinte @slaint5 🇺🇸 (@Slaint5) September 23, 2020

