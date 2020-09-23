https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/arsonist-breaks-church-sets-pews-fire/

(FOX13NEWS) — TOWN ‘N’ COUNTRY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a man who broke into a Hillsborough County church, then lit several pews on fire.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing the man breaking a glass pane at Incarnation Catholic Church in Town ‘N’ Country around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The suspect, who appeared to be holding a large bottle, then entered the church and poured flammable liquid onto three wooden pews before setting them on fire.

