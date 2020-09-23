https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/23/as-mostly-peaceful-protesters-set-fires-in-louisville-homeland-security-secretary-says-white-supremacists-are-most-persistent-extremist-threat/

Reuters is reporting Wednesday that acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a congressional hearing that “white supremacists are the most persistent extremist threat in U.S. politics.” There was a but, though: “but in Portland, Oregon the local federal courthouse was specifically targeted by protesters who had ‘this anarchist sort of ideology.’” No kidding.

The spokesperson for the DHS wasn’t thrilled with Reuters’ reporting, though:

Yeah, those white supremacists planted among the peaceful protesters in Louisville have already tried to set fire to government buildings:

A lot of people believe it.

Those white supremacists are going to loot and burn down businesses in Louisville Wednesday night just so Black Lives Matter takes the blame.

