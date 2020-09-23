https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/BenCrump-BreonnaTaylor-police-grandjury/2020/09/23/id/988436

Benjamin Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Breonna Taylor’s family, slammed a grand jury decision that indicted just one of three officers involved in fatal shooting of Taylor inside her apartment.

“Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive!” Crump tweeted Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury indicted one police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments earlier this year.

Hankison and officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove entered Taylor’s apartment on March 13 on a “no-knock” warrant, according to The Hill.

Taylor’s boyfriend has maintained that officers didn’t identify themselves as law enforcement, so he opened fire because he thought they were home intruders. Police responded by shooting back. They hit Taylor five times.

Police obtained a warrant because they thought Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover was keeping drugs and money in her apartment. Officers did not find drugs or money.

Hankison was fired from the department in June for “display[ing] an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

Last week, the city agreed to pay Taylor’s family a settlement of $12 million and enact police reforms.

The city has imposed a 9 p.m. curfew for the next three nights as it braces for riots, The Hill reports.

