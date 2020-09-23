https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/austin-blm-mob-attacks-right-wing-journalist-savanah-hernandez-steal-phone-fought-back-videos/

An Austin Black Lives Matter mob physically assaulted right-wing journalist Savanah Hernandez and stole her phone.

Luckily, Hernandez was mostly unharmed because she fought back.

Was just mobbed by BLM. They stole my phone and tried to beat me up. Currently filing a police report — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: ‘At Least 10 Shots’ Reportedly Fired at Police By Louisville Black Lives Matter Rioters — UPDATE… At Least Two Officers Shot (VIDEOS)

In a video explaining what happened, Hernandez says that she was mobbed by approximately 10 militants after one of them recognized her and began shouting her name. She was punched in the back of the head, knocked to the ground, and had her phone knocked from her hand and stolen when she attempted to film her attackers.

In a video of the attack, someone can be heard repeatedly shouting “f-ck her up.”

I was attacked by BLM and ANTIFA tonight. After reporting on protests for almost 2 hours without issue, someone started chanting my name which resulted in them targeting and attacking me. These are the “peaceful protesters” Democrats keep telling you about. pic.twitter.com/TYYWQEpBk9 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

One person can be heard enthusiastically urging people to keep it a “peaceful protest.”

“I turned around and I felt someone punch me in the back of the head,” Hernandez explained. “I fell down to the ground and I popped back up. As you guys can see, my face isn’t really messed up at all and I didn’t really take too many punches to the face because I don’t think they were expecting me to fight back or defend myself. They quickly learned that I was going to.”

Hernandez says she will be filing a police report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

