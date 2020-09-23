https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/awkward-biden-stops-halfway-north-carolina-speech-asks-crowd-shut-stop-rambling-video/

This was awkward.

Joe Biden emerged from his basement on Wednesday and traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina for his Black Economic Summit.

There was no enthusiasm for old Joe even though his campaign dragged out NBA player Chris Paul.

Chris Paul is speaking at Biden’s Black Economic Summit in Charlotte. “The only way that we can really enforce our power is by voting,” he says in his intro of Biden. pic.twitter.com/qDgpFvWcOX — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 23, 2020

Here’s the view from outside of the old Ford plant in Charlotte as Biden was delivering remarks (tumbleweeds):

Joe Biden is inside this old Ford plant in Charlotte, North Carolina holding a Black Economic Summit. pic.twitter.com/J5PyL4vnA7 — Alex Miller (@AlexMillerNews) September 23, 2020

A handful of people sat in social distancing circles.

Basketball star Chris Paul is here in Charlotte, North Carolina introducing Joe Biden ahead of the former vice president’s remarks. (Corrects typo, I shouldn’t tweet about sports, ever.) pic.twitter.com/2Kj0UaAv5U — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 23, 2020

Biden actually stopped halfway through his stump speech and asked the reporters if he should shut up and stop rambling.

“There’s an outfit…uh am I telling you too much? You want me to stop? Ok…” Biden said. “This really drives me crazy.”

Biden rambled about Covid and slammed Trump for not trampling on state’s rights.

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “There is no national standard for how to open schools… The president says ‘I have no responsibility. It’s not my responsibility.’” pic.twitter.com/KbSfpUiB4U — The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020

Here’s the scene outside of the venue as Biden departed….

No miles-long line of supporters cheering him on.

Tumbleweeds.

WATCH:

Biden wrapping his event in Charlotte. Per pooler @DanielStrauss4, Biden is proposing “$70 billion” for HBCUs and would see to it that any family that makes “less than $125,000 a year” gets free college education. Biden added “if they get in they pay nothing to go to college.” pic.twitter.com/WUMSCsOihp — Alex Miller (@AlexMillerNews) September 23, 2020

