Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley just released their 87-page preliminary report on Hunter Biden and his financial dealings with Russia, Ukraine and China:

And, BAM:

This certainly will make Tuesday’s debate interesting:

The report’s central finding confirms what we already suspected: “Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma  ‘was problematic’ + ‘did interfere’ with the execution of Obama-era Ukraine policy”:

And:

The report also says Hunter Biden’s company received $3.5 million from a Russian billionaire:

And the report documented his ties to Chinese officials:

Maybe John Kerry would like to update his previous statements?

The Obama administration knew this was an issue so it shouldn’t be surprising that it’s come up during the election:

But. . .

A lot of the report cites information from the New Yorker article we’ve posted about before:

Read the entire report here:

