RUSH: There’s a little story here, headline: “Today I Gave My Dad a Choice: Trump or His Grandkids and His Son.” Remember we had a discussion over how Donald Trump and support for Trump is breaking up families and how children are blackmailing their parents, saying:
“If you want to see your grandkids — if you want your grandkids to be part of your life, if you want to be part of their life — you gotta renounce your support for Trump.” Remember that? The story was by a guy named Leo Guinan. Leo Guinan wrote the story in a publication called Medium, and it was a piece of sheer emotional blackmail and is a glaring example of how the left is using emotional blackmail on their parents.
We’ve talked about this for a while. I’ve shared with you a number of people who are my age who now have grandkids, and they are afraid to say one positive thing about Donald Trump in the presence of their 30-year-old children for fear that their 30-year-old children will deny them the chance to be a part of their grandkids’ life, and so my friends who are my age do not dare say a word about Donald Trump.
Some of them don’t even say a word about me. Some of them have been forced to renounce me and the EIB Network. That’s how deep the emotional blackmail is. So, anyway, Mr. Guinan writes this piece, “Today I Gave My Dad a Choice: Trump or His Grandkids and His Son — Today I found out my dad put a Trump sign in his yard, and I got [p—-d] off. Really [p—-d] off and I sent him and my mom a text message.
“This is what it said: ‘Due to the signs in the yard, the kids and I will not be down. The current occupant of the White House is preaching hate and violence, endangering the lives and safety of many of my friends. This is not acceptable to me at all. There is a complete disregard for women, minorities, science, ethics, and morality.” Remember we tore this down. We unpacked all this.
“‘Please consider if you support Trump that much. Because I hate him that much. I wanted to be upfront and honest about my feelings,’” and screw you if you don’t renounce Trump and take those signs out of the yard. “At this point, it is not acceptable to me. You can vote for whom you wish. But I can choose who I surround myself with. I love my dad, but I can’t be around him until he understands how vital I believe this election to be and what is truly at stake. It is not easy.
“But it was necessary. Now to see what fallout occurs.” So here’s this guy, Leo Guinan, and he’s talking about how Trump has total disregard for women, and I pointed out there are more women in the Trump administration in positions of genuine influence and power and relevance than ever were in the Obama administration or any other Democrat, or Clinton administration, to boot.
Minorities? Trump has done more… Look at the African-American unemployment rate pre-COVID. Trump has done more for minorities in this country than you can shake a stick at. Science? That’s all about climate change. Ethics, morality, all this? Anyway, there’s an update to the story. Mr. Snerdley found this. It’s at BizPac Review, it’s not at Medium, and the headline is:
“‘I screwed up’: Man’s ultimatum to parents over Trump signs backfires, and now he’s sorry,” and if you read not very fare into the story, you find this: “The writer, who described himself as being ‘toward the liberal end of the spectrum’…” Toward the liberal end? Toward the liberal end of…? He can’t even admit what he is!
He “described himself as being ‘toward the liberal end of the spectrum,’ noted that he realized the irony of the situation when he found himself the topic of discussion on the Rush Limbaugh Show.” Let me tell you: It’s the Rush Limbaugh Show that caused whatever change of mind this guy had. Nobody else was talking about this. That’s why this program equals: Cutting edge of societal evolution.
This guy, Leo Guinan, “who asked his parents with ‘hands shaking’ and ‘tears in eyes’ to remove a pro-Trump sign in their yard came back with an apology after his rant backfired. Writer Leo Guinan penned a personal recounting of the lessons he learned after giving his family an ultimatum on their display of support for President Trump, explaining in a follow-up entry … this week that although he ‘wanted to trigger a response’ with his initial piece, he wanted his apology to ‘go viral’ as well,” meaning this is the apology.
He didn’t mean to do this. He didn’t mean to talk to his parents this way. So, anyway, what’s the point here? Well, there are many, many points here. One is: If you’re a leftist, be really careful if I find out about what you’re doing and tend to go public with it, ’cause then you’re gonna be embarrassed when the whole country (chuckles) finds out how cockamamie you are.
But then he’s had to backtrack and apologize, meaning his parents didn’t have to change. They didn’t have to remove the Trump sign and this guy caved and is gonna make sure that the grandparents are allowed to see the grandkids. So this is a lesson for you out there, you parents who are being emotionally blackmailed by your 25- or 30-year-old kids. Tell ’em to go pound sand! You should have doing that all their lives anyway.
RUSH: By the way, Mr. Guinan, Leo Guinan wrote here that, you know, who am I to wield that kind of power over anyone’s behavior? Who am I to tell my dad he can’t see his grandkids if he’s got a Trump sign? Who am I? I can’t do that. I apologize to my dad in person. I screwed up with it. I own that. I’m okay with making mistakes ’cause that’s the best way to learn. So I screwed up in a big way, and I’m gonna apologize in a big way. This program made all that happen, I tell you.
RUSH: This is Nan in The Villages, Florida. It’s great to have you. I’m glad you called. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush, thanks for taking my call. We pray for you every day. Okay. You have lit a fire under me. These spineless parents and grandparents that will succumb to threats from their kids about not seeing their grandkids, whatever, if that was my kid, I’d say, “Fine, you’re out of everything. You’re not getting a dime. Grandkids will get everything.” I’m so tired of people —
RUSH: Well, you know what would happen, they’d just steal it from the grandkids.
CALLER: No, I’d make sure that didn’t happen. I’m a smart conservative woman. I love President Trump. I’m in a Trump rally today at The Villages. We’re expecting over a thousand golf carts. And, you know what? I’m not gonna be bullied. And thank God for people like you. And, you know, we need to rise up and stop being these little timid — I don’t wear a mask, you know, and I’m a good person. You know, I help my neighbors.
RUSH: Damn straight you are. Absolutely. There’s no reason —
CALLER: That’s right.
RUSH: — people like you need to run around thinking there’s something wrong with you.
CALLER: There’s not a darn thing wrong with me, Rush, not a darn thing. I love my country. I love my president. I love my family. And there are so many more people —
RUSH: And you love the EIB Network.
CALLER: I do. And I love you. And just to let you know, my little grandson had a Skype call with a librarian in his homeschool. They said, “What are you reading?” and he brought out his Rush Limbaugh books that you wrote for kids. He read every one of those books and it took him less than three weeks.
RUSH: What, is that the Rush Revere books?
RUSH: How old is he now?
CALLER: He is 8.
RUSH: Well, you know what?
CALLER: He’s 8 years old.
RUSH: I’ll tell you what, Nan, I want you to hang on. Mr. Snerdley’s gonna pick the phone up here and get a shipping address for you, ’cause we want to send your grandson some stuff from the Revere neighborhood, from the Revere neighborhood of the whole operation here ’cause we got some really cool stuff that goes great with the books. And we’re more than happy to do it. And you certainly deserve it.
I want to react to something she said. I have to preface this by reminding everybody that I do not have children. So I may be all wet here. But I do not have that emotional tie in my life. And I understand what it is. I understand how deep and strong the emotional bond is. But I have to tell you, as an observer, I have been, let’s just say curious, at the way child rearing has occurred in certainly the last generation, 25 years, and maybe even longer than that.
And, you know, you can see it in the pop culture. You can see how child rearing, the raising of children, if you will, for those of you in Rio Linda, you can see how it has evolved in our culture by watching the various ways it’s portrayed on TV. I’ll give you an example. Occasionally I will watch a program called Law & Order SVU. This program has been on the air for like 20 years, and they’ve yet to run out of storylines, and it’s about sexual crimes in Manhattan.
It stars Mariska Hargitay or Hargitay, who’s the daughter Jayne Mansfield, if you know who that was. Anyway, she has become a mom at age 80. I’m exaggerating. She’s become a mom, I think, via adoption. I don’t know. But I’m not exaggerating much when I tell you that she’d be sitting in her office at the police headquarters, and her phone will ring, and it’ll be the school where her son Noah is.
And the school will tell her, “Noah is crying. You have to do something.” And she will stop what she’s doing, she will leave the office to go because her son is crying. “Noah’s really upset. He’s crying.” And then the way they portray it when she gets to the school. “What’s wrong, Noah?”
“I hate you, Mommy. I want my real mom.” And she goes sulking away in the bathroom. “My kid hates me. Oh, my God.” I compare all this to the way my brother and I were raised, which is my nearest mode of comparison. And I’ll tell you something, folks. Every parent, every set of parents does it their own way, and there’s no school you go to, there’s no manual, everybody does it their own way, but I really think that that we’ve lost control here.
I think Nan from The Villages is right. I think it’s completely out of phase. When I hear people my age, 68 to 70, literally say that they don’t dare talk about their support for Trump or they will not be allowed to see their grandkids, the first thing I ask myself is, “Did you ever discipline your kids when they were growing up?” I don’t understand it.
But it seems like the kids, who by definition, can’t possibly know what the parents know. Now, that’s not true. I mean, parents can be surpassed by their kids in just in book learning. Like the great Louis Armstrong song, what a wonderful world, he’s talking about a baby just born and he says in the lyric line of the song “he’ll learn much more than I’ve ever known.” That’s of course true, as we continue to chart knowledge.
But I’m just talking about life experiences. Somebody 40 years old is gonna have many more life experiences and thus much more wisdom than somebody 15. And yet we’re letting the 15-year-olds tell us what’s gonna happen and how we have to behave. And I can’t relate to it. If I had tried that with my parents, it would not have flown.
Like I’ve mentioned, my father, who was brilliant and could express his intelligence — I mean, there was no doubt that he was — there was just no way he was going to let some 15-year-old high school punk tell him something about life. He might be polite hearing it, don’t misunderstand. But he was not going to actually consider that the 15-year-old might know more than he did. And by the way, this is not an arrogance thing. It’s about raising kids properly and imparting your knowledge to them and your wisdom in ways that help them and all that. And the whole concept of tough love, there’s a place for it even with child rearing. And that’s what I think has vanished a lot.
So we have Nan here from The Villages saying if my kids try to tell me that I can’t see my grandkids, fine. They’re out of the will. I don’t care, they’re out of the will. I’m not gonna sit there and just cower in fear, particularly about my political — particularly when I know more than they do about what’s good for this country. They can’t possibly know what’s good for this country if they’re supporting Democrats. They can’t possibly know it. That’s the way I’d look at it.
If my kid were aiming or leaning left, I’d been so scared and I would take them aside, “You can’t possibly know what’s best for this country if that’s what you think.” I’d tell ’em that. Flat-out. “Oh, you think you would, Rush, but when you have your own kids, you wouldn’t talk to them that way.” I’d have to say, okay. Maybe. I don’t know. Since I don’t have that emotional bond, it’s hard for me to actually claim what I would do. But I’m honestly telling you that that’s what I would — if I’m minding my own business one day and I have a kid, and the kid comes home, “I think I’m really gonna vote for Biden.”
“Why?”
“‘Cause I hate Trump, I don’t like Trump’s tweeting.” I would ask myself, how the hell did it even get to this point? Is my kid not listening to me? Is my kid rebelling against me, and is that why the kid is — you know, I’d get to the bottom of it. I’d want to know, okay, why? What in the world, when did you lose your mind, Son? Tell me. At what point did all this crap on the left start looking good to you? Where did I go wrong? However I would play it.