https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517841-biden-leads-trump-by-10-points-nationally-in-new-pair-of-polls

Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: ‘This is my country’ Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: ‘How did you do where you came from?’ MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: ‘This is my country’ Pelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate MORE by 10 points nationally in a pair of new polls released Wednesday.

The latest Marquette University survey finds Biden at 50 percent, compared with 40 percent for Trump.

The president’s job approval rating sits at 41 percent positive and 58 percent negative. Fifty-one percent approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 38 percent approve of his handling of the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new Quinnipiac University survey finds Biden leading Trump 52 to 42, unchanged from it poll conducted earlier this month.

Ninety-four percent of voters say their minds are made up, with 5 percent saying they could still change their minds.

Trump has a very narrow advantage on the economy over Biden, 49 to 48. On the coronavirus, Biden leads 55 to 39.

Biden is viewed as more honest, a better leader, more caring, more level-headed and more intelligent than Trump.

About half of voters say they plan to vote in-person on Election Day, compared with about one-third who plan to vote by mail or absentee ballot. About 15 percent say they plan to vote early at a polling place.

Among voters who said they’ll vote in-person on Election Day, 57 percent support Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden leads among mail and absentee voters with 68 percent support. The Democrat has 65 percent support among those who say they’ll vote early at a polling place.

The Quinnipiac University survey of 1,302 likely voters was conducted Sept. 17-21 and has a 2.7 percentage point margin of error.

The Marquette University survey of 1,357 likely voters was conducted Sept. 8-15 and has a 3.6 point margin of error.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

