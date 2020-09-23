https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/bill-introduced-stop-schools-letting-men-womens-sports/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A group of Republican senators introduced a bill that could prohibit transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler joined Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, and Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford in introducing legislation on Tuesday that would pull funding from any Title IX school that allows biological males to participate in women’s athletics. Loeffler, who owns part of a Women’s National Basketball Association team, said the legislation is necessary to ensure women have equal access to athletic opportunities.

“Title IX established a fair and equal chance for women and girls to compete, and sports should be no exception,” Loeffler said in a statement. “As someone who learned invaluable life lessons and built confidence playing sports throughout my life, I’m proud to lead this legislation to ensure girls of all ages can enjoy those same opportunities. This commonsense bill protects women and girls by safeguarding fairness and leveling the athletic field that Title IX guarantees.”

