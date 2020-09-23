https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-lives-matter-mob-terrorizes-diners-st-petersburg-florida-threaten-drivers/

Protests and riots immediately erupted after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third is being charged with “wanton endangerment.”

Breonna Taylor protesters ran over to a parked U-Haul containing supplies for their violent riot immediately following the decision.

All hell broke loose.

Two Louisville police officers were shot at during protests tonight.

And now protests are breaking out in several cities across the US tonight.

The BLM mob is out in St. Petersburg, Florida harassing diners.

The BLM mob pulled up chairs and started threatening an elderly white couple at a restaurant.

This is disgusting.

Protestors are now going restaurant by restaurant to chant at diners on Beach Dr. in St. Pete. A lot of diners yelled back, starting multiple confrontations. This one was the most significant. Protestors took over a couple’s table. Not sure why they were targeted specifically. pic.twitter.com/dzLM7KuCW9 — Josh Fiallo (@ByJoshFiallo) September 24, 2020

The BLM mob is quick to threaten and damage your vehicle if you do not follow their orders.

Today’s protest in St. Pete had been conflict free until this …. A car tried to get through a temporary road blockade. Protestors tried to stop it from getting through, hitting it with skateboards and standing in front of it. There’s about 60 marchers tonight. pic.twitter.com/o9BY2LeNc3 — Josh Fiallo (@ByJoshFiallo) September 23, 2020

