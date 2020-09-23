https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/body-language-expert-insists-joe-biden-using-earpiece-assistance-cnn-town-hall-video/

Body Language Expert BombardsBodyLanguage.com analyzed Joe Biden’s performance during his town hall on CNN.

Bombard, like many Americans, believes Joe Biden is a victim of elder abuse.

It is more obvious by the day.

In this video Bombard says Joe Biden is being fed lines through an earpiece.

This video is devastating!

Via Citizen Free Press.

[embedded content]

