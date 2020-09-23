http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BohP1F8zUwU/

The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, has been shut down and cordoned off after a bomb threat was called in.

“The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice, because of an unidentified caller saying a bomb has been planted. There has been an evacuation,” reported a source quoted by MailOnline.

“Checks are being carried out, and a safety perimeter has been set up in the meantime. This is a routine precaution,” they added.

Les vérifications sont en cours. Selon nos informations la @LaTourEiffel est évacuée pic.twitter.com/FiIK8TfxEM — Barthelemy Bolo (@B2Bolo) September 23, 2020

Paris has been repeatedly targeted by radical Islamic terrorists in recent years, most prominently during the Charlie Hebdo massacre which saw gunmen target employees of a satirical magazine which had published depictions of the Prophet Mohammed, police officers, and a Jewish delicatessen, and the Bataclan massacre, which saw 130 killed and more than 400 injured by jihadists who slaughtered dozens at the Bataclan music venue and sprayed multiple bars, pavement cafes and so-on with gunfire.

However, while details are scant as of the time of publication, it is not typical for radical Islamic terrorists to inform the authorities of attacks in advance, and the Eiffel Tower has, as one of the world’s best-known landmarks, been subject to hoax bomb threats before.

Man Disguised in Islamic Veil Opens Fire on Paris Street https://t.co/8UxWYvztp8 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 22, 2020

