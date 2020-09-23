https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-least-10-shots-reportedly-fired-police-louisville-black-lives-matter-rioters-least-one-officer-shot-videos/

Rioters are now shooting at police in Louisville, according to livestreamers on the ground.

It has been confirmed that at least one officer was shot.

Vice News reporter Roberto Aram Ferdman tweeted that there are at least two officers shot, though the LMPD has only publicly confirmed one at this time.

The shooting happened around 8:30pm. Source tells me that suspects have been detained. I’ll update with more here as I learn it — Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) September 24, 2020

BREAKING: Shots fired at Louisville protest “They shot real guns at the police” pic.twitter.com/B4bhoF2y65 — Nurse Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@rn__deplorable) September 24, 2020

JUST IN — MetroSafe confirms a police officer was just shot at Brook and Broadway. #Louisville — Fallon Glick (@FallonGlick) September 24, 2020

🚨🚨BREAKING – according to Steamers on the ground, Rioters in #LOUISVILLE just shot a minimum of 10 times directly at the police. — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 24, 2020

Everyone just scattered after several loud bangs. I can’t confirm what it was, but police moved in quickly and everyone started to run. pic.twitter.com/UYaR8u6SUK — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 24, 2020

There’s been some pops and talks of possible gunfire, but unconfirmed. They are running from the police here

Louisville, KY pic.twitter.com/W4rnVzacUj — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 24, 2020

#Louisville: Shots fires at police. One officer has been shot and is on the way to hospital according to the police scanner. pic.twitter.com/2wlcGuXMZb — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) September 24, 2020

#BREAKING A #Louisville Police officer has been shot at the #LouisvilleProtests. The officer’s condition is not immediately clear. Thousands of people are in the streets following the grand jury decision on #BreonnaTaylor. #BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered pic.twitter.com/aXVXrXcQA6 — Eric Wasserman 🦆 “WASS” (@EricWasserman1) September 24, 2020

Screen mirrored from the Louisville Police Departments live feed. One officer down. Pray for them! Looks like they are going to need it. Complete insanity. #PrayForLouisvillePD pic.twitter.com/5RNt6ACV4U — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) September 24, 2020

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third was charged with “wanton endangerment.” However, the charges stem from bullets that entered another apartment — not for shooting at Taylor.

Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

A riot was already forming within minutes of the announcement. Things escalated quickly once it began to get dark.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

