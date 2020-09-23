https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-least-10-shots-reportedly-fired-police-louisville-black-lives-matter-rioters-least-one-officer-shot-videos/

Rioters are now shooting at police in Louisville, according to livestreamers on the ground.

It has been confirmed that at least one officer was shot.

Vice News reporter Roberto Aram Ferdman tweeted that there are at least two officers shot, though the LMPD has only publicly confirmed one at this time.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third was charged with “wanton endangerment.” However, the charges stem from bullets that entered another apartment — not for shooting at Taylor.

Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

A riot was already forming within minutes of the announcement. Things escalated quickly once it began to get dark.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

