https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-florida-attorney-general-orders-investigation-mike-bloomberg-pledging-help-felons-pay-fines-biden-votes/

The Florida Attorney General on Wednesday ordered an investigation into Mike Bloomberg for pledging $16 million to help convicted felons vote in the November election.

This comes after a request from Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to review the “recent allegations” found in a WaPo article.

Billionaire and failed presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg raised $16 million to help pay the fines for 32,000 black and Hispanic felons so they can vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

In 2018, Florida voted to allow for felons who have completed their sentences to regain their voting rights back, however they must pay outstanding fees in order to be able to vote.

Legal analyst J. Christian Adams argued last night on Fox News that Michael Bloomberg is breaking federal and likely Florida state law by buying votes from felons.

Federal law makes it illegal to pay for or receive money for voting.

And J. Christian Adams also argued that Bloomberg is putting the felons in legal and financial jeopardy by paying off their debts for votes.

Florida Gov DeSantis and Florida AG Ashley Moody agree!

The letter from Attorney General Ashley Moody was addressed to both the Florida Department of Law Enforcement AND the FBI!

BREAKING: Florida Attorney General orders investigation into @MikeBloomberg pledge to spend $16 million to allow convicted felons to vote in Florida. Comes after request from @GovRonDeSantis, a republican and Trump ally. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/XgxGs53kut — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) September 23, 2020

Florida is a crucial battleground state with 29 electoral votes.

President Trump won Florida in 2016 by a little more than 100,000 votes.

Bloomberg is literally trying to buy Florida for Joe Biden by pledging to spend $100 million in the Sunshine State to help Sleepy Joe defeat Trump.

