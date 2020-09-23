https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2020/09/23/breaking-grand-jury-returns-verdict-on-breonna-taylor-shooting-n959390

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted one of three Louisville police officers involved in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor on March 13 of this year. Taylor, 26, was fatally shot when police exchanged fire with her boyfriend while executing a no-knock search warrant at her apartment.

One Louisville officer, Brett Hankinson, was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The other two officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not indicted.

In anticipation of the grand jury announcement, the Louisville Metro Police Dept. had declared a state of emergency, canceling vacations and other time off for police officers. Mayor Greg Fischer invoked a 72-hour curfew, effective Wednesday night, from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., and the Kentucky National Guard has been activated to quell anticipated riots and looting in the wake of the announcement.

Judge Annie O’Connell issued an arrest warrant for Hankinson and a $15,000 bond. No other charges are expected today.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron held a press conference following the announcement: “I urge everyone listening today to not lose sight of the fact that a life has been lost a tragedy under any circumstances,” he said. “My job as a special prosecutor in this case was to put emotions aside and investigate the facts to determine if criminal violations of state law resulted in the loss of Miss Taylor’s life.”

“The sequence of events from March 13 had to be pieced together through ballistics evidence, 911 calls, police radio traffic, and interviews,” Cameron added.

Further, he stated that the search was not executed as a no-knock raid. “Evidence shows that officers both knocked and announce their presence at the apartment.”

“While there are six possible homicide charges under Kentucky law, these charges are not applicable to the facts before us, because our investigation shows, and the grand jury agreed: Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in returning deadly fire, after having been fired upon,” he explained.

Cameron warned that “There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who have never lived in Kentucky to try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do. But they don’t.”

Cameron said he has no immediate plans to release the full grand jury report.

You can watch the press conference here:

This is a developing story. PJ Media will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

