https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-grand-jury-in-louisville-indicts-a-former-police-officer-in-the-death-of-breonna-taylor/
MEDIA MOB: CBS News Describes Rand Paul’s Assault as ‘Protesters Confront Kentucky Senator’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.28.20
CBS News faced a growing backlash on social media Friday after the media outlet described Rand Paul’s assault from anti-police rioters as simply “protesters confront Kentucky Senator.”
“WATCH: Protesters confronted Kentucky Senator Rand Paul after attending the RNC at the White House, shouting at the lawmaker to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor,” posted CBS News’ official Twitter account.
WATCH: Protesters confronted Kentucky Senator Rand Paul after attending the RNC at the White House, shouting at the lawmaker to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor https://t.co/JmxvZJy29u pic.twitter.com/tTONwewPcR
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2020
Paul discussed his harrowing attack Thursday night after an unhinged mob descended on the Republican lawmaker; saying the crowd “would have killed me” if not for DC police officers.
“We walked one block, but as we walked we could see some police in the distance but we also saw a mob of people screaming and yelling. Fortunately, we got to the police, otherwise I don’t think we would have survived,” said Paul.
“The Policemen were forming a barricade with their bodies,” he added. “We waited, but the crowd was getting bigger and bigger and pushing in. It got worse and worse and worse. Finally, we decided to make a move. They were shouting threats to hurt us and kill us.”
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says he believes that those who attacked him last night were paid agitators from out of town and that they would have killed him and his wife if it wasn’t for the police pic.twitter.com/TdVmuuxk7m
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 28, 2020
Watch Sen. Paul’s comments above.
PAYING THE PRICE: Protests in Portland Cost $23M, Chicago $60M, NYC $115M, Minneapolis $500M, MORE
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.16.20
Cities across the United States are starting to feel the financial pressure from weeks of anti-police protests; with demonstrators costing local governments tens of millions while demanding cuts to their law enforcement agencies.
“All told, the unruly demonstrations following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery could make it one of the costliest displays of civil disorder in U.S. history. In many places, the financial fallout comes as cities and states have drained their coffers trying to fight COVID-19. The end result for these cash-strapped cities could put them millions of dollars in the red and struggling for years to get out,” reports Fox News .
“In Minneapolis, costs related to the protests could hit higher than $500 million. In Portland, Ore., nearly 80 nights of destruction have caused the liberal locale $23 million and counting. In Chicago, a city that’s seen soaring crime rates and corruption at the highest levels, the damage done from the protests has not only hit high-end retailers but crippled hundreds of mom-and-pop stores trying to eke out a living,” adds the website.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said his government could be forced to fire 22,000 workers should the federal government refuse to bail out the Big Apple.
Read the full report here.