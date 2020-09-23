https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-grand-jury-in-louisville-indicts-a-former-police-officer-in-the-death-of-breonna-taylor/

MEDIA MOB: CBS News Describes Rand Paul’s Assault as ‘Protesters Confront Kentucky Senator’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.28.20

CBS News faced a growing backlash on social media Friday after the media outlet described Rand Paul’s assault from anti-police rioters as simply “protesters confront Kentucky Senator.”

“WATCH: Protesters confronted Kentucky Senator Rand Paul after attending the RNC at the White House, shouting at the lawmaker to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor,” posted CBS News’ official Twitter account.

WATCH: Protesters confronted Kentucky Senator Rand Paul after attending the RNC at the White House, shouting at the lawmaker to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor https://t.co/JmxvZJy29u pic.twitter.com/tTONwewPcR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2020

Paul discussed his harrowing attack Thursday night after an unhinged mob descended on the Republican lawmaker; saying the crowd “would have killed me” if not for DC police officers.

“We walked one block, but as we walked we could see some police in the distance but we also saw a mob of people screaming and yelling. Fortunately, we got to the police, otherwise I don’t think we would have survived,” said Paul.

“The Policemen were forming a barricade with their bodies,” he added. “We waited, but the crowd was getting bigger and bigger and pushing in. It got worse and worse and worse. Finally, we decided to make a move. They were shouting threats to hurt us and kill us.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says he believes that those who attacked him last night were paid agitators from out of town and that they would have killed him and his wife if it wasn’t for the police pic.twitter.com/TdVmuuxk7m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 28, 2020

Watch Sen. Paul’s comments above.