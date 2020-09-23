https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-louisville-police-reportedly-suspects-custody-least-two-officers-shot-videos/

Two Louisville Police officers were shot during the riot over Breonna Taylor on Wednesday evening.

Reporters at the scene described hearing at least ten gunshots during the incident.

Vice News reporter Roberto Aram Ferdman tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that “suspects have been detained.”

The shooting happened around 8:30pm. Source tells me that suspects have been detained. I’ll update with more here as I learn it — Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) September 24, 2020

Blayne Alexander of NBC News tweeted confirmation that two officers were shot and are both being treated at Louisville University Hospital.

BREAKING: Two Louisville police officers have been shot tonight, @LMPD confirms. Both are being treated at Louisville University Hospital. — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) September 24, 2020

WARNING: This video may be disturbing. @khyati_tv caught the moment leading up to the officer being shot in downtown Louisville. You hear it, but do not see it. Team of officers rush to ambulance. pic.twitter.com/PuotJunuEV — Amber Smith (@ambersmithtv) September 24, 2020

The Louisville FBI SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation.

The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020

#Louisville: Shots fires at police. One officer has been shot and is on the way to hospital according to the police scanner. pic.twitter.com/2wlcGuXMZb — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) September 24, 2020

#BREAKING A #Louisville Police officer has been shot at the #LouisvilleProtests. The officer’s condition is not immediately clear. Thousands of people are in the streets following the grand jury decision on #BreonnaTaylor. #BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered pic.twitter.com/aXVXrXcQA6 — Eric Wasserman 🦆 “WASS” (@EricWasserman1) September 24, 2020

Screen mirrored from the Louisville Police Departments live feed. One officer down. Pray for them! Looks like they are going to need it. Complete insanity. #PrayForLouisvillePD pic.twitter.com/5RNt6ACV4U — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) September 24, 2020

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third was charged with “wanton endangerment.” However, the charges stem from bullets that entered another apartment — not for shooting at Taylor.

Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

A riot was already forming within minutes of the announcement. Things escalated quickly once it began to get dark.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

