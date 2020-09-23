https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-louisville-police-reportedly-suspects-custody-least-two-officers-shot-videos/

Two Louisville Police officers were shot during the riot over Breonna Taylor on Wednesday evening.

Reporters at the scene described hearing at least ten gunshots during the incident.

Vice News reporter Roberto Aram Ferdman tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that “suspects have been detained.”

Blayne Alexander of NBC News tweeted confirmation that two officers were shot and are both being treated at Louisville University Hospital.

The Louisville FBI SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third was charged with “wanton endangerment.” However, the charges stem from bullets that entered another apartment — not for shooting at Taylor.

Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

A riot was already forming within minutes of the announcement. Things escalated quickly once it began to get dark.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

