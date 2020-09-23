https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-man-louisville-pulls-gun-charges-officer-shot-breonna-taylor-announced-video/

A man in Louisville tried to pull a gun as the charges against the officer that shot Breonna Taylor were announced.

He was subdued by a large crowd of people.

WATCH:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees Release DEVASTATING Report on Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption — CROOKED BIDEN FAMILY ENRICHED THEMSELVES AND OBAMA KNEW!

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third is being charged with “wanton endangerment.”

Detective Brett Hankison, the officer who shot Breonna Taylor, has been indicted on three counts of “wanton endangerment in the first degree” by a grand jury.

Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

Taylor was killed during a knock and announce drug raid on March 13, during which her boyfriend shot at police and they returned fire. LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly was shot during the exchange and has now recovered.

A protest is forming…

WATCH:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...