https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-man-louisville-pulls-gun-charges-officer-shot-breonna-taylor-announced-video/

A man in Louisville tried to pull a gun as the charges against the officer that shot Breonna Taylor were announced.

He was subdued by a large crowd of people.

WATCH:

A man in Louisville tries to pull a gun as the charges against the officer that shot Breonna Taylor are announced. He is subdued by the crowd

pic.twitter.com/EySBfZUAek — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees Release DEVASTATING Report on Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption — CROOKED BIDEN FAMILY ENRICHED THEMSELVES AND OBAMA KNEW!

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third is being charged with “wanton endangerment.”

Detective Brett Hankison, the officer who shot Breonna Taylor, has been indicted on three counts of “wanton endangerment in the first degree” by a grand jury.

Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

Taylor was killed during a knock and announce drug raid on March 13, during which her boyfriend shot at police and they returned fire. LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly was shot during the exchange and has now recovered.

A protest is forming…

WATCH:

Decent crowd and lots of media in the park ahead of the Breonna Taylor announcement. The guy speaking is pushing for a peaceful protest. He says “white man check white man, Black man check black man.” pic.twitter.com/QOI3KN08h8 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

