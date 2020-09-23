https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-us-mail-found-ditch-greenville-wisconsin-included-absentee-ballots/

Democrats are stealing the 2020 election.

Two trays of US mail were discovered in a ditch near Greenville, a rural area north of Appleton, Wisconsin.

According to local officials the mail included mail-in ballots.

The USPS unions support Joe Biden.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees Release DEVASTATING Report on Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption — CROOKED BIDEN FAMILY ENRICHED THEMSELVES AND OBAMA KNEW!

A U.S. Postal Service investigation is underway after mail was found along the road in the Fox Valley. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says three trays were found in a ditch around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The trays were near the intersection of highways 96 and CB, near the Appleton International Airport. The mail was immediately turned over to the postal service. On Wednesday, a USPS spokesman said the mail included absentee ballots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

