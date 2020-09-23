https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breonna-taylor-protesters-run-parked-u-haul-full-supplies-charges-cop-announced-video/

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third is being charged with “wanton endangerment.”

Detective Brett Hankison, the officer who shot Breonna Taylor, has been indicted on three counts of “wanton endangerment in the first degree” by a grand jury.

Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

Chaos immediately erupted after charges were announced.

A man pulled a gun and was subdued by a crowd.

Then a protest began to form…

Breonna Taylor protesters ran over to a parked U-Haul containing supplies for a (possibly violent) demonstration.

According to the reporter on the scene, the U-Haul contained signs, shields, water etc.

WATCH:

A parked U-Haul was waiting for the crowd up the street. It contains supplies such as signs, shields, water etc. I’m not sure how people knew what it contained. Police are up ahead pic.twitter.com/qObHK3E83y — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Things are getting tense…

Protesters are heading over to a highway:

Tense here as police block the crowd. People are calling for the march to continue and to head towards the highway pic.twitter.com/D6ntTPa76i — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Some protesters are taunting police officers:

More tense moments as police are out all over this road — they’re allowing the crowd to pass. Some people stop and taunt an officer who is inside the vehicle: pic.twitter.com/Od1o4037S9 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

