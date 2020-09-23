https://noqreport.com/2020/09/23/breonna-taylor-riots-will-have-little-to-do-with-breonna-taylor/

In saner days, reactions to a so-called “light” indictment of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison would likely have included protests (actual peaceful protest), editorials, vigils, and calls by politicians for action. 2020 has not been made up of sane days since February at the latest, so we can expect the news about Breonna Taylor’s alleged killer’s charges to bring rioting, demands to defund police, severe racial tension, and calls by politicians for extreme measures. That’s what 2020 has devolved into.

But lost in the narrative about no-knock warrants and a citizen’s right to defend themselves will be the real reason for all the chaos that is about to ensue. Breonna Taylor’s death was tragic and likely avoidable, but she isn’t the real reason for the riots. She’s just another excuse to riot presented by Neo-Marxist agitators who have been actively trying to burn down cities across America for months. These agitators don’t care about Breonna Taylor or no-knock warrants. They don’t even really care about police brutality or systemic racism despite pretending to be fighting both. Their only interest is using this tragedy to spark hatred, anarchy, and the long-awaited revolution they’ve been trying to initiate for years.

Black Lives Matter will be at the forefront and Antifa will grab some headlines, but the people representing them on the streets are just pawns. Even most of the agitators are pawns to a higher and much more nefarious force. The agitators may know more about the plan than the useful idiots who will be the tip of the rioting spear, but only negligibly. They believe they are starting a revolution to bring about anarcho-communism and to take down hegemonic authority in all its forms. They are being misled. The revolution they’re really starting on the orders of their puppetmasters is one designed to destroy America, all of it, and all of their agitators’ goals will be tossed to the wayside if they’re successful. Again, they’re just pawns.

To the Neo-Marxist puppetmasters, Breonna Taylor is George Floyd. She’s Jacob Blake. She’s every person of color whose death has sparked wanton destruction and inner-city chaos in Democratic-controlled areas across the nation. She’s someone who can be used to fan the flames of their growing insurrection. The circumstances of both her life and death are irrelevant to the evil people at the top of the revolutionary food chain. She, too, is just a pawn to them, even in death. Especially in death.

This is a moment when Americans, our representatives in government, and the leaders within the criminal justice system should be talking about the efficacy of no-knock warrants for drug-related crimes. The story being told about the circumstances the night Breonna Taylor was killed tells us two things. First, no-knock warrants are dangerous when done as a half-measure. Reports indicate they did, indeed, knock and attempt to identify themselves rather than simply busting down the door first. If they had initiated the no-knock warrant as it’s supposed to be initiated, it’s unlikely Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, would have been able to retrieve his legal firearm to fire at the police officers. If they had knocked and waited to issue the warrant without going in, they likely also would have avoided confrontation. But by knocking, waiting, and then coming in, they created a circumstance that led to tragedy.

The second thing to understand is that no-knock warrants are dangerous, even when initiated properly, and therefore should not be used for crimes short of kidnapping or threats of violence. It’s understandable to use a no-knock warrant if lives may be in danger, but drug-related no-knock warrants are designed to help law enforcement collect evidence before it’s discarded or destroyed. That’s simply not worth the risk. A standard warrant should be enough to make the majority of proper drug busts and for those who are able to discard their drugs before law enforcement can enter, it’s incumbent on law enforcement to work harder to collect evidence otherwise. Risking the lives of those in their home, whether they’re drug dealers or not, is inappropriate. In fact, it can be deadly.

But none of that matters today, at least not as far as the Black Lives Matter and Antifa “activists” are concerned. They aren’t interested in reforms. They want police to be eliminated by budget cuts, violence, intimidation, or a combination of the three. We should be making things better for this nation by learning from how poorly the situation was handled, a situation that led to an unnecessary death. Instead, the “activists” who will be destroying lives and property tonight and in the future only want us to learn one thing: Fear.

Justice has NOT been served. Rise UP. All across this country. Everywhere. Rise up for #BreonnaTaylor — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 23, 2020

The anarchy that will rise surrounding Breonna Taylor’s killing will not make law enforcement better. It will not make anyone safer. It will not bring about positive change. Breonna Taylor’s death will be used to spark the revolution Neo-Marxists have planned for a long time.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

