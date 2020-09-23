https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/byron-york-rates-the-energy-gap-between-biden-and-trump-support-hint-not-good-for-joe/

Even though the election is just around the corner, Joe Biden has had many days where he’s had few public events:

This is every day so far in the month of September that the Biden Campaign has called a full lid before Noon pic.twitter.com/dqdJlqdjMc — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 22, 2020

That kind of thing might be contributing to a rapidly shifting “energy gap,” as the Washington Examiner’s Byron York has noted:

Re the new Post poll showing Trump gains in FL and AZ, have to say, streaming the Trump speech from Pittsburgh area last night versus recent Biden appearances, the energy gap (in Trump’s favor) is pretty huge… — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 23, 2020

The needle on the “energy detector” points to zero-point-zero when Joe Biden speaks.

That’s part of the whole Return to Normalcy narrative. People may have gone into this election with doubts about Trump, but they’ll never believe half-awake Biden can deliver the return to normal or restrain the extremists his party is brimming with. https://t.co/HHWBKfQ9EC — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 23, 2020

It’s beyond measure. — Generic Football Team Deetz (@tahDeetz) September 23, 2020

He was off the charts last night in Pittsburgh. Wow. — 🇺🇸Sherry Hanna🇨🇦 (@sherryhanna53) September 23, 2020

What recent Biden appearances? Lol,#noshowjoe — Lee John (@riverguide70) September 23, 2020

They are certainly few and far between.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

