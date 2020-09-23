https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/byron-york-rates-the-energy-gap-between-biden-and-trump-support-hint-not-good-for-joe/

Even though the election is just around the corner, Joe Biden has had many days where he’s had few public events:

That kind of thing might be contributing to a rapidly shifting “energy gap,” as the Washington Examiner’s Byron York has noted:

The needle on the “energy detector” points to zero-point-zero when Joe Biden speaks.

They are certainly few and far between.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...